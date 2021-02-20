Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Affimed reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affimed.

AFMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.04. 1,415,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,423. The stock has a market cap of $533.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Affimed by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 517,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 431,247 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

