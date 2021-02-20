Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 151,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,148. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

