Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $517.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post sales of $517.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $538.80 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $506.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

SUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Summit Materials stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

