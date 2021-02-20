Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the lowest is $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

