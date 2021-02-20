Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.04). Fiverr International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International stock opened at $318.70 on Monday. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -741.15 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.06.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

