Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average is $161.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

