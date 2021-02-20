Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce sales of $13.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.39 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $54.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.12 billion to $55.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $57.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.77 billion to $58.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.37. 1,090,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,294. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,587 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

