Zacks: Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.06. 351,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

