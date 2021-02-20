Zacks: Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.53 Million

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post sales of $137.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.20 million and the lowest is $136.40 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $161.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $619.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.50 million to $628.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $667.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $28.52. 154,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $713.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 770,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125,847 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

