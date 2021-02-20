Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $207.02. 2,220,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

