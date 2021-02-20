Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to post sales of $87.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $261.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $335.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.27 million to $394.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $883.48 million, with estimates ranging from $733.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

