Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.65 Million

Analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce sales of $73.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $195.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $196.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $394.93 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $405.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFT. Benchmark began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Foy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,348. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

