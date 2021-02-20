Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.32. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research increased their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.61.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,933 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $25.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.49. 550,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,523. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $543.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.58 and a 200 day moving average of $346.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -300.27 and a beta of 1.78.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

