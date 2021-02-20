Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

NYSE STZ traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $223.21. 1,162,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,601. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

