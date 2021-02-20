Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $32.00. 18,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 725,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Youdao in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Get Youdao alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Youdao by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,667 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Youdao by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,388,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Youdao by 1,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Youdao by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 262,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Youdao by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.