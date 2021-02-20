Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $489.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,358. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

