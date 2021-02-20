Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVGO stock traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $489.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,358. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
