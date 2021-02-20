Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 1,300 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.29. 2,038,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,861. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

