Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $702,000 in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SPWH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 353,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

