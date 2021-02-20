Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Decreases Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. AudioCodes accounts for 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned about 0.11% of AudioCodes worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 221,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,389. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

