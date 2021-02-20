Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO) shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.63 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.52 ($0.37). 1,578,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.07 ($0.35).

The firm has a market cap of £24.97 million and a P/E ratio of -18.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.33.

Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.