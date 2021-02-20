Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $19.98 on Monday. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,263,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,216,125.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 776,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,520,804. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Yext by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.