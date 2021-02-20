YETI (NYSE:YETI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get YETI alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YETI. Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. YETI has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $3,764,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,879,823. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in YETI by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in YETI by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YETI (YETI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.