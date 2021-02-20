Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.