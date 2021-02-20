Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Raised to $10.75

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price upped by Cormark to $10.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.