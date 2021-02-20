Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 95,306 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

MAC opened at $12.52 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.