Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,429 MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

