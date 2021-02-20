XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Adrian Kingshott Sells 27,071 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

