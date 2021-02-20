Xerox Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of XRX opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

