Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,579,202.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,969.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,263 shares of company stock worth $10,063,940. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

