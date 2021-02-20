Wing Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Wing token can now be bought for approximately $33.57 or 0.00059735 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Wing has a market cap of $32.63 million and $10.37 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00486539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00068048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00082868 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00077144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00402301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025303 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,471,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 971,864 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

