Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.22% of Windtree Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 43,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,407. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

