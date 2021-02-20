WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,563 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

