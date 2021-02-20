Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 1.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.83. The stock had a trading volume of 795,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Oppenheimer downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

