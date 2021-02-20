William D. Baird III Sells 693 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO William D. Baird III sold 693 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $19,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
