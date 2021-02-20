William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

