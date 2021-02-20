Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Insider Acquires £100,380 in Stock

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) insider Adam Crozier bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £100,380 ($131,147.11).

Shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) stock opened at GBX 3,418 ($44.66) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,113.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,716.67. Whitbread PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,821.30 ($62.99). The firm has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a PE ratio of -8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30.

Get Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,575 ($33.64).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.