Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 15.1%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was down 15.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 6,579,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,106,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

