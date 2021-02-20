Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of MTT opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.76.
