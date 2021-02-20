Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $15.26 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $16.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

