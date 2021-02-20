Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

HIO opened at $4.98 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $37,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

