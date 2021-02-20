Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $10.11 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

