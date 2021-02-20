Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.45.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.