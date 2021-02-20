West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. West Kirkland Mining shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 607,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

West Kirkland Mining Company Profile (CVE:WKM)

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Hasbrouck heap leach gold project, which consists of the Hasbrouck and Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada.

