West Coast Financial LLC Has $12.01 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,001 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,042,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 384,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $80,830,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.43 and its 200 day moving average is $217.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

