WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE) were up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 215,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 74,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in east-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

