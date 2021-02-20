WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) PT Raised to $13.50

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.59% from the company’s current price.

WLYYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $6.73 on Thursday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

