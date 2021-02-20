Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) Given Equal Weight Rating at Capital One Financial

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFTIQ opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.