Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.31.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair stock opened at $292.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.13. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $217,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at $28,884,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,234.9% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.