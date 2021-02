Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.31.

Wayfair stock opened at $292.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.13. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $217,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at $28,884,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,234.9% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

