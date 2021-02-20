Waycross Partners LLC Takes $689,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 300,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 170,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,204,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,243. The stock has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

