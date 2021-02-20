Waycross Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 109,212 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 109,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 2.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 60,555 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

ELAN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 6,058,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,295. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

